UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $40.85 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Athene worth $40,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Athene by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Athene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 256,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 198,516 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 816,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 4,957,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.