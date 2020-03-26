UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $41.63 Million Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Okta worth $41,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 8.0% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.74.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $2,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.30. 1,817,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.