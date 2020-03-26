UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $42.53 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Campbell Soup worth $42,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $821,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

