UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $42.90 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Iron Mountain worth $42,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580,058 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

IRM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 4,333,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

