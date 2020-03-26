UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,652 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Brixmor Property Group worth $35,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 5,832,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.