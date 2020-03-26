UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,957 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of People’s United Financial worth $32,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 7,076,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

