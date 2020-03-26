UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Amdocs worth $35,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 1,201,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

