UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $38,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 1,524,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,072. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

