UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of American Financial Group worth $37,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

AFG traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

