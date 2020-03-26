UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.73% of Coherus Biosciences worth $34,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

CHRS stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 1,001,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,238. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

