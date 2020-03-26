UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of bluebird bio worth $31,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 127,834 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.57. 1,169,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

