UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 173,498 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.88% of Rexnord worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,734,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,828,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Rexnord by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,455,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,491,000 after buying an additional 410,854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Rexnord by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 105,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 829,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXN. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.