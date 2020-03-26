UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 38,265 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of BorgWarner worth $33,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after acquiring an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,982,000 after acquiring an additional 354,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 4,196,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,860. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

