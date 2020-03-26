UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 92,340 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of nVent Electric worth $32,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,368,000 after buying an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

