UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $36,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

ZION stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 5,706,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,152. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.