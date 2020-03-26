UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Aqua America worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Aqua America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aqua America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,629 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,381,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 269,872 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,665,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,055,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aqua America by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

WTR stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 1,575,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

