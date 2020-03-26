UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 15,409.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nutrien worth $42,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.66. 3,187,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

