UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.93. 15,860,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,712. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

