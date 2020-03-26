UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 38,280 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of HollyFrontier worth $32,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 3,925,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,529. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.49. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.