UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 38,899 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $35,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after purchasing an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

NYSE:RGA traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

