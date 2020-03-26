UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 97,707 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Itron worth $41,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Itron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. 359,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,652. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

