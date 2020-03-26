UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $40,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.51. 505,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.38. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

