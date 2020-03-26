UBS Group AG Acquires 124,221 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.