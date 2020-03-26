UBS Group AG Acquires 124,800 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC traded up $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 894,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,020. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.