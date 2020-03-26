UBS Group AG Acquires 39,984 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 167.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $12.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.31. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.13.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $897,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,905,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.