UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Ingredion worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 299.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

INGR traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

