UBS Group AG Buys 19,499 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.38% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 248,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,334. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

