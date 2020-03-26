UBS Group AG Buys 19,590 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,778,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after buying an additional 80,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $24.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.56. 528,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,850. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

