UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.02% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $39,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,580 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,344.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,227.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

