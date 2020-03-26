UBS Group AG Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,678 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 50,931,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

