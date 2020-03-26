UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 401.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7,634.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 255,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,945 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $4,263,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 1,747,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

