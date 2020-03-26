UBS Group AG Has $14.61 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,975,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000.

NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,048. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $108.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

