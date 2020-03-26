UBS Group AG Has $17.16 Million Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 314.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

