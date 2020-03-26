UBS Group AG Increases Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.39% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,458 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 65,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 507,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $30.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

