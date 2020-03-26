UBS Group AG Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of DexCom worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in DexCom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $10.88 on Thursday, reaching $250.21. 1,557,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,723. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total transaction of $545,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $584,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,757 shares of company stock worth $25,612,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.95.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

