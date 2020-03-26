UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.45% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 246,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

