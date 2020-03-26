UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,768. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

