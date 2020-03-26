UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,629,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,112,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of UBS Group worth $95,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615,007 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.