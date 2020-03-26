UBS Group AG Purchases 180,952 Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 173,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

