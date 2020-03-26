UBS Group AG Purchases 32,176 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of PS Business Parks worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $8.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.55. 14,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.11. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

