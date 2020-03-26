UBS Group AG Purchases 35,899 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.34% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 324,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 284,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 182,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 1,674,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

