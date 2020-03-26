UBS Group AG Purchases 378,054 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4,043.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,054 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after acquiring an additional 870,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

