UBS Group AG Purchases 53,406 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.32% of PBF Logistics worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.86%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.52%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

