UBS Group AG Purchases 58,881 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,624,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 1,852.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

BBAX traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 77,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,716. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

