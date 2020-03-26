UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.08% of Hercules Capital worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 2,106,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,152. The stock has a market cap of $833.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

