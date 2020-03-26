UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,938,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 5,343,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

