UBS Group AG Sells 132,243 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.23% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,174.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 620,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 572,022 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 190,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0489 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.