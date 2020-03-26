UBS Group AG Sells 151,183 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,859. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

