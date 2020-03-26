UBS Group AG Sells 194,431 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Comerica worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,947. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comerica from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

