UBS Group AG Sells 1,956,880 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Zayo Group worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zayo Group stock remained flat at $$34.99 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

